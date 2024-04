Two goals by Chad Haynes gave System Three a 2-0 win over Q Wholesale in Group C of the Sharpes 9-A-Side Football Championship at the Sharpes Playing Field yesterday afternoon.

Ghetto Stars gained a 2-1 victory over Camdonia Chelsea in Group A.

Today at 4.30 p. m, Richmond Hill FC will meet Green Hill Strikers in Group B.

The Championship is being sponsored by the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation, Dominic Sutherland and JU-C.

