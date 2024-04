Blaze Strikers defeated Police Youth Club Hoopers 18-8 and Success Netters beat AM Shottas Stubbs Police Youth Club 23-13 in last Saturday’s Division 4 matches of the Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines National Netball Championships at the National Netball Centre at New Montrose here in Kingstown.

MACCA Crushers eased past X-CEED Knights 69-60 in the Men’s Division.

