Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) have announced a T20 ‘A’ Team tour as part of their respective ICC Men’s Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup 2024 preparations.

It will be the first time that a West Indies team will tour Nepal. They will play five (5) Twenty/20 matches.

The only time the West Indies have played Nepal in International cricket was a One Day International at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe during the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers in 2023, when the West Indies won by 101 runs.

The West Indies are in Group C in the ICC Men’s Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup and will play against Papua New Guinea, Uganda, New Zealand, and Afghanistan, whilst Nepal is in Group D and will meet the Netherlands, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and Bangladesh.

The West Indies A Team tour of Nepal will be from 27th April to 4th May.

