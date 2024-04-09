Warriors XI, Young Blazers, and Drives and Conductors recoded victories last weekend in the VITA Malt/Shevern John North Windward Ten/10 Softball Championship at the Owia Playing Field.

Warriors XI beat Garifuna Strikers by 8 wickets. The scores: Garifuna Strikers 56=7 off 10 overs, Warriors XI 57-2 off 5 overs.

Young Blazers defeated La Vue Hard Knocks by 4 runs. The scores: Young Blazers 58-8 off 10 overs. La Vue Hard Knocks 54-6 off 10 overs.

Drivers and Conductors won from Distillers Strikes by 56 runs. The scores: Drivers and Conductors 118-3 off 10 overs, Distillers Strikers 62-6 off 10 overs.

Family and Friends sealed a 10-wicket win over Fancy Beamers in the Women’s Championship. The scores: Fancy Beamers 31-9 off 10 overs, Family and Friends 33 for no wicket off 2 overs.

Family and Friends won their 2nd Women’s match by beating Passionate Girls by 10 wickets. The scores: Passionate Girls 29-8 off 10, Family and Friends 30 for no wicket of 2.1 overs.

Family and Friends beat Rum Hitters by 70 runs. The scores: Family and Friends 137-5 off 10 overs, Rum Hitters 60-5 off 10 overs.

