CWSA enforces water rationing in light of worsening water situation

The Central Water and Sewerage Authority {CWSA} says strict water conservation measures are being put in place as five water systems are now at risk, causing a critical shortage of water in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Authority says this has led to more communities being enlisted for water disruptions at least twice daily for several hours.

The water systems now being severely impacted are Dallaway; Majorca; John Hill; Montreal and Mamoon.

The Central Water and Sewerage Authority advises that activities such as car washing, power washing, and all other non-essential uses of water should cease immediately.

The Authority is also urging households to activate water storage measures

A press briefing will be held at the CWSA’s headquarters this afternoon to provide an update on the continued worsening impact of the dry spells on the country.

The press briefing begins at 1:30 this afternoon.

