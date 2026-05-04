Police launches investigation into weekend fires

Police have launched an investigation into a fire which destroyed a shop in Diamond on Friday May 1st.

Police say, according to preliminary information, Officers attached to the Kingstown Fire Station responded to a report of a fire, and met a three-storey structure ablaze.

Police say Fire Officers used water from the fire appliance to extinguish the blaze. The third storey of the building, owned by a 52-year-old Chauffeur of Diamond Estate was completely destroyed. That section of the building housed a grocery shop, which was destroyed, along with its contents.

Police say there was no loss of life, and the cause and estimated cost of the fire are not yet known. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Meanwhile, there have been reports of two other fires on the weekend. One is reported to have destroyed the home of Pastor Hollis Charles at Chester Cottage, and another house in Lowmans Leeward was damaged by fire.

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