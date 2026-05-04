The Government of the British Virgin Islands (BVI), has been commended for providing employment opportunities to Vincentians, for several years.

The commendation came from Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sandy Peters Phillips, as she delivered remarks at an Investment Conference hosted by Invest SVG in the BVI on Saturday.

Mrs. Peters-Phillips emphasized that the BVI community has also consistently supported SVG during times of crisis, offering solidarity and assistance when it was most needed.

Mrs. Peters-Phillips emphasized that the outreach in the BVI is part of a national effort to strengthen the relationship with St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

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