A renewed call has been made for deeper engagement with the Vincentian diaspora, as Invest SVG expands its outreach programme.

As part of this initiative, the investment promotions agency continued its Diaspora Outreach and Investment Tour in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) on May 2, with the theme “Home is Where the Heart Is.”

The event featured several speakers, including Ambassador Allan Alexander, Director of Diaspora Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs.

Ambassador Alexander urged the Vincentian diaspora to move beyond traditional family support, to channel resources into ventures that foster sustainable economic growth.

Colvin Harry tells us more in today’s special report.

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