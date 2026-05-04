Minister Bruce urges Vincentians and Non-Vincentians in the BVI diaspora to transform savings to Investments in SVG

A call has been made for Vincentians and non-Vincentians in the British Virgin Islands to transform their savings into investments that will drive national development in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Transformation, Hon. Israel Bruce, made the call, as he delivered the feature address at the Investment Conference, hosted by Invest SVG in Tortola, British Virgin Islands on Saturday, as part of its Home Is Where the Heart Is Initiative.

Minister Bruce noted that Vincentians have invested in the BVI, and non-Vincentians living in the BVI can also invest in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister Bruce informed Vincentians in the BVI that the Nigeria National Bank stands ready to make funds available to individuals who are prepared to invest.

The Home Is Where the Heart Is initiative, seeks to attract diaspora investment into St Vincent and the Grenadines by empowering Vincentians living abroad

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