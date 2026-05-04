Police Commissioner responds to public comments regarding the surrender of Illegal Firearms

Police Commissioner Enville Williams has responded to recent public comments concerning the surrender of illegal firearms.

A release from the Police says the comments were attributed to an Attorney-at-law during proceedings at the Serious Offences Court.

The comments suggested that persons who wish to surrender illegal firearms should be careful which Police Officer they approach, on the basis that the weapon may return to unlawful circulation.

Addressing the matter, Commissioner of Police Enville Williams, reinforced the position of the Police Force on public safety, accountability, and the importance of removing illegal firearms from unlawful possession.

Commissioner Williams gave the assurance that action will be taken, if any Police Officer is found to be guilty of wrong-doing, in relation to illegal firearms.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related