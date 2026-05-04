Minister Cupid advocates for the return of Live Bands on the entertainment scene in SVG

Minister of Youth, Sports, Culture and Creative Industries, Honourable Kaschaka Cupid is advocating for the return of Live Bands on the entertainment scene in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He spoke on the issue, during the Talk Yuh Talk Programme aired on NBC Radio, following the official launch of Vincy Mas 2026.

Minister Cupid noted that over the years the nation has moved away from live Bands and he suggested that efforts be made to revive this form of entertainment.

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