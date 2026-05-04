Government preparing to introduce new legislation to protect Investors

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is preparing to introduce legislation to provide protection for Investors

The announcement was made by Kevin Hope, Chairman of Invest SVG and Senior Advisor on Finance and Economic Affairs to the Prime Minister, during an engagement with the Vincentian diaspora in the British Virgin Islands.

Mr. Hope explained that the proposed legislation is designed to provide fundamental legal protection for Investors, while ensuring transparent, reliable, efficient, and fair rules and procedures to guide investment activity in the country.

Mr. Hope also indicated that plans are in place to transform the entire institutional framework through digital transformation, an initiative which is aimed at modernizing public services and improving efficiency across key sectors.

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