The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force recently hosted two retired murder detectives from the United Kingdom to share their expertise in homicide prevention and detection with selected members of the force.

The four-day course, held at the Argyle Fire Station from May 6 to May 9, 2024, covered the structure and management of homicide investigations, identifying lines of investigation, crime scene forensic examination, and evidence recovery.

Retired Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Hurley QPM, who currently serves as the Director of Security and Aviation at the Mustique Company, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to share many years of experience in the UK with the group of Police Investigators.

He believes the discussions and knowledge shared, coupled with their commitment to safeguarding their community from violent crime, will prove beneficial in the future.”

Training Officer, Lieutenant William Theobalds says the training was well-received by the senior investigators who praised the facilitators for creating a conducive learning environment and sharing valuable experiences.

The Police Force expressed appreciation for the outstanding contributions of Mr. Hurley and his colleague, noting that their expertise has significantly enriched the Police Officers’ learning experience.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related