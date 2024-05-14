The St. Vincent Grammar School wins National Science Quiz

The St. Vincent Grammar School has once again won the National Science Quiz hosted by the Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation.

The duo of Aaron McDonald and Levi Burnett, who garnered 52 points, successfully defended the School’s title at the Science Quiz finals.

The Mountain View Adventist Academy’s Kebrina Brisett and Deyon Parris placed second with 40 points.

Safiya Solomon and Saranne Samuel of the Petit Bordel Secondary School took the third spot with 39 points.

The other finalists were; Jomaine Bynoe and Oshanna Hutchins from the Bequia Community High School and Jordan James and Tyra Byron representing the Georgetown Secondary School.

The third edition of the finals of the National Science Quiz for students of Form Two was held on May 9th, at the Frenches House.

The quiz comprised three sections: the “Sci-Grid” Round, Science Challenge Round and the Fast Answer Round.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related