Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves to head delegation to Taiwan

A delegation led by Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves is expected to leave the State tomorrow for Taiwan where they will attend the Presidential inauguration on Saturday

The delegation also includes the Prime Minister’s Wife, Eloise Gonsalves; Parliamentary Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister; Shackell Bobb; Head of the Prime Ministerial Youth Advisory Council, Anson Latchman; Mr. Darron Rodon John; Press Officer, Shevrel McMillan and Security Officer Irwin Adams.

The Prime Minister is also expected to meet with students studying in Taiwan.

The visit is seen as a valuable opportunity to deepen the bonds between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of China, Taiwan.

