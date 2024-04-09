Today marks three years since the April 9, 2021 explosive eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano.

Reflecting on the eruption and the lead up to the explosion, Director of the UWI Seismic Research Centre Professor Richard Robertson says that the La Soufriere volcano operates in a classic way in relation to the signals given before it becomes active.

He says that as research continues, ways to fine-tune the signals given by the volcano are being looked at.

Professor Robertson says that systems like the La Soufriere volcano can be very unpredictable.

And, in his reflection, he explains that it was fortunate to have people with expertise and experience on the volcano on island when it went explosive.

