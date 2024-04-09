St. Vincent and the Grenadines is today observing the 3rd anniversary of the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano which occurred on April 9th, 2021.

As the country observes this occasion in its history, Director of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), Michelle Forbes is reminding the public that while there is currently no reason to be alarmed in relation to an imminent volcanic eruption, one should always be prepared for disasters of any kind.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related