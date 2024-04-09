Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Mobilization, Merissa Finch-Burke says the Ministry continues to partner with the relevant stakeholders across the country in the fight against Child Abuse.

She made this statement during the recent launch of activities to commemorate Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month 2024.

The Permanent Secretary says as time changes they continue to update their approach to the way the Ministry fights against Child Abuse.

Finch-Burke says the Ministry is no longer about just responding to the issue of Child Abuse when it occurs but to prevent this issue across the country.

She said increasing partnerships and working together collectively will play a great role in preventing child abuse.

Photo credit: Ministry of National Mobilization

