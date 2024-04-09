Corporal Romaica Jordan attached to the Sexual Offences Unit in the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is encouraging Vincentians to say something you if they suspect a child is being abused.

The advice comes as this country observes Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month.

Corporal Jordan, told NBC news that persons should not allow confrontation to be their first response if they suspect a child is being abused.

She also provided information on authorities that can be contacted if a person reporting abuse does not want to contact the police

The activities are being held with the theme “Don’t Let abuse be your child’s story: Make a Change. End child abuse”.

Meanwhile, A number of activities will be hosted by the Sexual Offences Unit in the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force in April for Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month.

Speaking to NBC News Corporal Romancia Jordan said they will be conducting lectures and collaborating with the Ministry of National Mobilization to host these activities.

