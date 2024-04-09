The Fisheries Division says it is continuing with its efforts to enhance the Fishing Industry throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Senior Fisheries Officer, Chris Isaacs said to this end they are preparing to deploy six additional Fish Aggregating Devices or FADS in the waters of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, before the end of this year.

The FADs are made using any floating device, which is then attached by a string to an anchor to keep it in one place to create make-shift fishing grounds for fisher folk to use.

Isaacs said this country has been using FADS since 2016 and the new FADS to be deployed have an improved design.

Isaacs said a delegation from Japan is currently in the state to conduct a number of underwater surveys during this week and next week, for the deployment of the six additional FADS.

