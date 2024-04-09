Police have opened investigation into the discovery of two partially burnt bodies in Park Hill yesterday.

According to a release from the Police, the bodies which have been identified as Marvin Barker and Calvert “Vert” Smart were discovered in vicinity of the Park Hill playing field at the rear of a dwelling house.

The scene was processed by crime scene investigators, and the bodies were transported to the Kingstown Mortuary where a police mortem examination is expected to be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Any persons with information that can assist in the investigation is being urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Department, the Georgetown or Colonarie Police Station or police emergency.

