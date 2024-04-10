The Government is continuing to implement measures to enhance the detection of illegal items arriving at the nation’s Container Ports.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said on NBC Radio this morning that a scanner has been installed at the Campden Park Port which has the capacity to detect the contents of Boxes and Barrels entering the country.

Dr. Gonsalves said there are plans to install another scanner at the Port in Kingstown and he is urging persons to be very careful in this regard.

