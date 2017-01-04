Adventists Distribution

The Youth and Community Services Departments of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church have presented thirty food hampers to families impacted by the recent troughs

A release from the Church said thirty families north of the Dry River received the packages on December 29th, 2016

More than fifteen volunteers from the Adventist Youth Ministries Advisory Council (AYMAC), along with Youth Director, Pastor Brent St. Jean, Community Services Director, Pastor Ian Williams, and other Pastors, joined together at the Sandy Bay Seventh-day Adventist Church for a short service.

Following the Service, thirty food hampers were distributed to families impacted by the recent troughs which affected the northern sections of the island in November.

According to Pastor St. Jean, each food hamper had an estimated value of $250. The items in the food hampers came from the annual ‘We Can’ Concert held on December 18th at Heritage Square. Pastor St. Jean thanked the people of SVG for contributing to the worthy cause, as well as those business places who promoted and donated to the venture.









