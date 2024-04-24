Ministry of Education embarks on School Improvement Program

The Ministry of Education has embarked on a School Improvement Program where selected schools will undergo repair work.

Minister of Education Curtis King said on NBC Radio this morning that the Ministry is in a phase on enhancing the physical infrastructure of some schools.

Minister King says work is continuing on the Girls High School, but this project has been met with some challenges.

The Minister says the St. Clair Dacon Secondary and Bequia Community High School are nearing completion.

