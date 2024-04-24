Police “Passing out parade” slated for tomorrow

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will host the “Passing Out Parade” of Course #41 tomorrow at the Victoria Park.

The ceremony will mark the culmination of rigorous training for one hundred and thirteen Police recruits.

A Media release from the Police says the recruits have undergone the training and have successfully fulfilled the criteria established by the RSVGPF Police Training School.

Their commitment and diligence will be recognized in a formal parade, which will showcase their preparedness to serve and protect the citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

During the parade, a number of awards will be distributed to outstanding recruits. Some of these awards include:

Best Recruit

Best at Police Duty Subjects

Most Disciplined Police Recruit

Best at Drills

The parade will be inspected by the Governor General, Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan.

Remarks will be made by Lieutenant William Theobalds, Commandant of the Police Training School; Commissioner of Police Enville Williams; Deputy Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel; and the feature address will be delivered by Pastor Brent St. Jean.

The ceremony will begin at 3pm tomorrow, Thursday April 25th at the Victoria Park.

