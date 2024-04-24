Minister Daniel delivered remarks at CARDTP workshop

Minister with responsibility for Land and Surveys, Montgomery Daniel has said that land is a limited resource that is in high demand, therefore, land management is crucial.

Minister Daniel was delivering remarks at the opening of a three-day workshop yesterday, as part of the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project – CARDTP.

The workshop is geared towards the implementation of a Single Window for Land and Property Transactions in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Minister pointed out that lands are needed for housing, agriculture, infrastructure and recreation.

Minister Daniel spoke about problems faced over the years with the implementation of land management systems.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr. Gonsalves says the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project is part of the overall quest of the Government to build a modern economy.

The Prime Minister says the existing system for land and property transactions is time-consuming and expensive and needs to be changed.

