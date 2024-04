The Ministry of National Mobilization is appealing to everyone across St. Vincent and the Grenadines to join in their continuing efforts to fight against the issue of Child Abuse throughout the country.

The theme under which Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month 2024 activities are being held throughout this month is “Don’t Let abuse be your child’s story: Make a Change. End child abuse”.

Colvin Harry has more in today’s Special Report.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related