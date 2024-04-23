SVGTCCU expresses pleasure in being involved in the National Secondary School

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Co-operative Credit Union (SVGTCCU) says it is pleased to once again be a part of the National Secondary School Bands Showcase.

The sixth edition of the National Secondary School Bands Showcase is scheduled to take place this Saturday April 27th at the Cruise Ship terminal commencing at 1 p.m.

Marketing Manager at the Credit Union, Melissa Yorke-Nicholls tells NBC News, the event will be a program for the entire family starting with a fair.

Yorke-Nicholls says fifteen School Bands are scheduled to participate in the Showcase which will be held under the theme “Free Up”.

She also outlines some of the other activities which will take place during Saturday’s event.

