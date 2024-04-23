Caribbean Digital Transformation Project begins yet another workshop

The Caribbean Digital Transformation Project (CARDTP) began a three-day workshop this morning as part of its efforts to implement a Digital Single Window for Land and Property Transactions.

Speaking at the opening ceremony Project Coordinator for the CARTDP Winston George explains that the project is being implemented through a loan from the World Bank valued at 30 million US dollars.

George explains the aims of the workshop

George explains that three other components of the project have already been implemented and are well underway.

They are the Vincy Single Window for trade facilitation, the Tax Information Management System and the upgrade of the civil registry and establishment of a foundational ID system.

