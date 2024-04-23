KDL expected to complete majority of roads by end of year

All roads to be repaired by contracting firm Kuwaiti Dynamic Limited (KDL) should be completed at the end of 2024.

That’s according to Prime Minister Dr.Ralph Gonsalves who was speaking on radio yesterday.

Prime Minister Gonsalves explains that the consultants, however said that that two roads would not be finished by the promised date.

KDL had previously requested extension of the contract for the 32 million dollar National Agriculture and Feeder roads program which was signed in 2019 and is financed by the Kuwaiti Fund for Arab Development.

