An elderly man died in a fire in the community of Rose Hall on Saturday night, an incident which the Police said no foul play is suspected.

Enville Williams, Superintendent in charge at the Barrouallie Police Station said that Cecil Ferdinand, 78 year old of Rose Hall, may have been suffering from the onset of dementia.

At the time of the fire, Mr. Ferdinand was the lone occupant of the two room concrete house.

Residents say efforts were made to try to put out the fire, but to no avail.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related