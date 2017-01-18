Efforts Continuing for Broadband

Efforts are continuing here to increase access to broadband internet services in St. Vincent and the Grenadines through the development of a National Broadband Plan to be implemented within the next few years.

A series of public consultations will be held in various communities throughout the state from January 31st, to solicit feed-back from Vincentians on a draft plan, which will be taken to Cabinet.

Apollo Knights, Director at the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC), said broadband penetration here currently stands at 40 percent, a figure which he said is unsatisfactory. He said this is a critical issue nationally and usually happens during a disaster.

In addition to improved access, Mr. Knights said the National Broadband Plan will also address issues of reliability and affordability.

Mr Knights said the intentions of the Broadband Plan is to ensure citizens have access to a broadband internet connection that has the necessary speed they desire at a price they can afford.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related