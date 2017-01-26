Broadband and Investment

Camillo Gonsalves, Minister of Technology, said the lack of fast and reliable broadband service is one of the main factors limiting foreign investments in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

A series of public consultations to commence on January 31st, to solicit feed-back from Vincentians on a draft National Broadband Plan.

Minister Gonsalves said access to ICT services is a requirement for any business wishing to remain competitive in today’s society.

Minister Gonsalves said the government will be partnering with the private sector to develop the local broadband infrastructure. He said the plan is to encourage more access, more speed, lower prices and greater reliability in broadband services, in an effort to also attract business investments in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is through quality broadband.









