Sir Louis Straker, Foreign Affairs Minister, highlighted the major benefits that the Mt. Wynne Peters Hope Resort and Villas Project will bring to Central Leeward community.

Sir Louis, who is also the Parliamentary Representative, urged the residents to be prepared as there will be job creation opportunities and announced the commencement of a million-dollar Blackfish project in Bottle and Glass, Barrouallie.

This project is a Black Fish Processing Plant which persons will now use to dry their blackfish in house and produce a deodorized oil to be shipped aboard without losing its nutritional value.









