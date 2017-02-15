Fire Escape

Residents in communities across the country are being advised to ensure that there is an escape route from their homes, in the event of a fire.

The advice has come from the Fire Department of the local Police Force, in the wake of a recent spate of fires, which have led in some cases to loss of life.

Michael Bess, Station Sergeant said families must ensure that they can escape from their homes, especially if the fire has reached an advanced stage.

He noted that said persons should also have alternative exits because one or more of your entrances could be blocked.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related