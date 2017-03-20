Today marks the beginning of Water Week Activities spearheaded by the Central Water and Sewerage Authority CWSA under the theme “Youth Sensitization on Climate Change”.

The activities began with a Thanksgiving Service at the CWSA Headquarters this morning and are being held to coincide with World Water Day on Wednesday March 22nd.

Joan Ryan, Public Relations and Marketing Manager at the Central Water and Sewerage Authority, said over one hundred staff members were involved in the Thanksgiving Service which was led by Methodist Minister Monty Maule.

She added that this year the CWSA is seeking to sensitize young people about the effects of Climate Change and must be prepared for extreme dry spells from this issue.

Ms. Ryan said several other activities are planned for Water Week.

Activities include Customer Appreciation Day, community activities and as well as hosting of secondary schools at a Career Day Fair.









