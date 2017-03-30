The Faith Word Ministries at Dauphine is preparing to host its 14th Annual Love Fest on April 17th, Easter Monday.

It will be held at the Fitzhughes Government School grounds targeting the less privilege and physically challenged persons.

Raquel Creese, one of the organizers said they will provide Clothing, Food packages and other assistance to the residents of Fitzhughes.

Ms. Creese said this has been a wonderful exercise carried out by the Church over the years and expressed how thankful the local church has been with receiving assistance with this important project.

Apostle Marcia Creese and Members of the Faith Word Ministries will be helping to make life a little better for residents in the North Leeward Community of Fitzhughes.









