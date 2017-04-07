SVG US Agreement

A Bilateral Agreement between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the United States was signed today, to establish scheduled air services between the two countries.

The agreement was signed by Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves and Political and Economic Director at the US Embassy for the OECS and Barbados, Yaryna Ferencevych.

During the signing ceremony at Cabinet Room this morning, Prime Minister Gonsalves said the agreement will, among other things, facilitate the expansion of International Air Transport opportunities.

Yaryna Ferencevych, the Political and Economic Director at the US Embassy for the OECS and Barbados, said she is pleased to sign the agreement, which deepens the strong bilateral ties between SVG and the USA.

The Government of SVG recently signed Air Services Agreements with the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Qatar.









