Several local Business Entities are showcasing their products and services in Kingstown today as this country joins the global community to observe World Intellectual Property Day.

Lakeisha Caesar-Toney, Registrar at the Commerce and Intellectual Property Office, said the day, which is observed under the theme “Innovation Improving Lives”, aims to increase people’s awareness and understanding of Intellectual Property.

She said it is the ordinary people who create extra ordinary things that are capable of changing lives throughout the years.

Mrs. Toney is advising Businesses that they are mandated by law to register their businesses because if you operating a business that is not registered you can be charged.









