Air Canada Flights

Air Canada has announced that it will be operating flights from Toronto to St. Vincent and the Grenadines starting December 14th this year.

The Toronto to St. Vincent route was among six new routes for the airline’s winter season schedule.

The other routes are Vancouver-Melbourne; Vancouver-Orlando Florida; Toronto-Belize; Montreal-Phoenix Arizona as well as to Lima, Peru.

Airline Officials said all flights are now open for bookings and all are part of the airline’s strategic expansion of its international network.

Benjamin Smith, President of Air Canada, was quoted as saying that the addition of the first long-haul, international scheduled service to St. Vincent in the Caribbean, along with the addition of Toronto-Belize, Montreal-Phoenix, Vancouver-Orlando “offers new choices for travellers looking to escape Canadian winters”.









