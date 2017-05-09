LPG Prices

Approval has been granted for changes in the Retail Prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Cylinders.

According to the API, approval was granted for changes to be made to the prices of LPG with effect from tomorrow Wednesday May 10th

In Areas One, Two and Three, the cost of a 100-pound cylinder of LPG will be 178-dollars, while in Area Four, the cost will be 199-dollars.

A 95-pound cylinder of LPG from Petrocaribe will cost 145-dollars, in Areas One, Two and Three, while the cost in Area Four will be 166-dollars.

A 25-pound cylinder of LPG will cost $44.50 in Area One; $45.50 in Area Two; $46.50 in Area Three; and $49.50 in Area Four.

A 22-pound cylinder of LPG from Petrocaribe will cost $33.50 in Area One; $34.50 in Area Two; $35.50 in Area Three and $38.50 in area Four.

And, a 20-pound cylinder of LPG will cost $36.60 in Area One; $37.60 in Area Two; $38.60 in Area Three and $41.60 in Area Four.

Area One stretches from Kingstown to Campden Park, and Kingstown to Arnos Vale; Area Two: Beyond Campden Park to Keartons, and Villa to Langley Park; Area Three: Beyond Langley Park to Fancy, beyond Keartons to Richmond; and Area Four: Grenadines.

Under the Price and Distribution of Goods Act no person shall sell, buy, or agree to sell or buy any goods at a price greater than the maximum fixed price of that good.

Any person who contravenes this provision is guilty of an offence and liable to a fine of not less than fifteen hundred dollars but not more than three thousand dollars.

Also, under this Act, sellers are obligated to provide to customers, once requested, a receipt or delivery slip showing the date of sale, quantity and type (20 lb, 22lb, etc.) of LPG cylinder sold, and the price charged. Any person who contravenes or fails to comply with this provision is guilty of an offence.









