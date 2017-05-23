The government continues its thrust to develop the national ICT landscape in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, with an increased focus on cyber security.

Apollo Knights, Director of the National Telecommunications and Regulatory Commission (NTRC), addressed graduates of a two-week Identification and Seizure of Digital Evidence Course, saying criminals continue to be more innovative with the use of technology, the onus is on the authorities to make every effort to stay ahead of the criminal masterminds.

He expressed that while they try to increase penetration with more internet for the good that it brings, there will be side effects and it is becoming increasingly necessary for all stakeholders to work together to ensure the safety and security of internet users.









