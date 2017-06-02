Miss SVG Ready

Carnival City, Victoria Park will come alive tomorrow evening when the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) hosts the highly anticipated Miss SVG 2017 Pageant.

Laferne Fraser, Chairperson of the Beauty Shows Committee at the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC), said the seven contestants for this year’s Miss SVG Pageant are ready to showcase their different talents and brilliance for members of the public, tomorrow evening.

Miss Fraser said everything is in place for them to hold a pageant of the highest quality commencing at 8pm sharp and the Victoria Park has been transformed to reflect the prestige and caliber of the Miss SVG Pageant.

She also said the contestants are taking today to rest and have their personal preparations in order as they relax and prepare for the pageant tomorrow evening.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related