SET Programme Ceremony

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has urged young people who will be taking part in the next phase of the Support for Education and Training or SET programme to grasp the opportunities that are being offered for their personal development.

The Prime Minister gave the advice, as he delivered the feature address at a ceremony held this morning, to welcome 140 participants to the fourth phase of the programme, and to present certificates to those who have completed the third phase.

Dr. Gonsalves advised the new trainees to adopt a positive outlook and to use the challenges which they encounter along the way, to aid in their personal growth.

The SET programme, which is into its fourth year, is funded by Petro Caribe and has catered to over 600 participants thus far.

The primary purpose of the programme is to create opportunities for young people, by giving them on-the-job experience.









