UNDP Projects

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)’s Japan-Caribbean Climate Change Partnership Project has approved two additional projects in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, totaling 117-thousand U.S. dollars.

This follows the launch of three pilot projects here in February of this year.

The two additional projects will be implemented by the Ministry of National Mobilisation, Social Development, Family, Gender Affairs, Persons with Disabilities and Youth.

One of the projects, titled “Building climate change resilience in the co-operative sector of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for sustainable livelihood, job creation, poverty reduction and food security”, aims to reduce the impact of droughts and increasing plant pests and diseases through the applying irrigation and greenhouse technologies.

The project will target the three school co-operatives in North Central Windward, South Windward and Central Windward communities with an estimated 200 beneficiaries, including female-headed households, youth and elderly persons.

The second project, titled “Strengthening community resilience within selected vulnerable communities on mainland St. Vincent”, addresses climate vulnerabilities facing the communities, including increased water scarcity, landslides and flash floods. These vulnerabilities affect housing, infrastructure and have negative health effects.

The project aims to reduce these impacts by installing water harvesting systems and improving footpaths and drainage systems. The project will benefit more than 500 persons in Barrouallie and 250 in Fair Hall. In both instances, The Ministry will match UNDP’s financial assistance with in-kind contributions.









