RSS and Laws

Retired Captain Brian Roberts, Director of Training at the Regional Security System (RSS), said while the RSS continues to fight against crime, the countries of the region have to also put laws in place to aid in this fight.

He made the point during remarks at the Passing Out Ceremony held last Friday, for thirty Police Officers from across the region who participated in the Regional Security System (RSS) Training Institute Basic Course 1 of 2017.

Captain Roberts said the training offered by the RSS offers regional police officers the knowledge to address traditional security threats and while criminals continue to develop and enhance themselves so must the police in a collaborative manner.

He said issues such as cyber-crime and terrorism and others are emerging threats which must also be addressed.

Captain Roberts said while the RSS is doing its part in the fight against crime regionally, countries must also do their part by putting the necessary legislation in place.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related