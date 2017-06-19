Calypso Semi-Finalists 2017

Twenty-two Calypsonians have been selected to compete in the 2017 National Calypso Semi-Finals, following preliminary judging held here this week.
The line-up comprises:
Dynamites Calypso Tent
1. Dennis Bowman
Graduates Calypso Tent
1. Chewalee ‘Chewalee’ Johnson
2. Glenroy ‘Sulle’ Caesar
3. Maxwell “Tajoe” Francis
On Tour Calypso Tent
1. Kenneth ‘Vibrating Scakes’ Alleyne
2. John ‘I’ Oliver
3. Grantley ‘Ipa’ Constance
4. Elvis ‘Abby Jah’ Abby
5. Robert ‘Patches’ King
6. Wendell ‘Speeshie’Goodrich
7. Glenford ‘Azarah’ Charles
Upstage
1. Joanna Christopher
2. Lornette ‘Fya Empress’ Nedd
3. Shaunelle Mc Kenzie
4. Cleopatra ‘Cleopatra’ Hendrickson
5. Fitzroy ‘Bro Ebony’ Joseph
6. Shena Collins
7. Cecile “Lil Bit” King
8. Brian ‘Sprinter’ John
9. Vivian ‘I Come’ Miller
10 Kristianna ‘Singing Kristy’ Christopher
11 Shernelle ‘Skarpyan’ Williams
Reserves:
1. Gosnel ‘GC’ Cupid
2. Joel ‘Navel String’ Bartholomew
The National Calypso Semi Finals will take place on Friday 30th June at the Victoria Park commencing at 8:00 pm.
These Calypsonians are invited to meet with representatives of the CDC and other officials on Monday19th June, at the CDC’s Office commencing at 5:00 pm.
