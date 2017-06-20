The Rural Transformation Unit in the Ministry of Agriculture, is collaborating with the Ministries of Health and Education to continue the implementation of the Sustainable School Pilot Project.

The project is being carried out in three selected schools: Buccament Government, Brighton Methodist and Diamonds Government.

Component 4 of the project entails the study of the Nutritional Status of the students of the respective schools. It runs from Monday June 19th to Thursday 22nd.

As part of this study each student in the three schools whose parents consented, will undergo a complete health check.

The results will guide the improvement of the School Feeding Program at these schools.

The project is funded by the Brazilian –Food and Agriculture Organization for Co-operation, under the Strengthening School Feeding Programme in Latin America and the Caribbean and the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as part of the Zero Hunger Programme.









