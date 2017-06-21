Safety Tips

Vincentians will have an opportunity to learn more about Crime and Security when the Police Force hosts its Annual Public Education Outreach Campaign for the Carnival Season.

Police Constable Kemelia Boyd said this year’s campaign will be held under the theme: Be Security Smart: Prepare –Prevent-Protect.

Speaking during the On the Beat Program aired on NBC Radio on Monday Night, Constable Boyd highlighted the significance of security, and outlined some of the ways in which persons can keep their belongings safe, while attending the carnival activities.

She said persons should secure their wallets or purses and try to avoid putting them in their back pockets as well as their cell phones.

Constable Boyd also said wearing jewelry in Kingstown during carnival events, can be risky and it should be avoided for the season.

The 2017 Crime Prevention Exhibition will feature stakeholders from the local Fire Department as well as a number of Business Places throughout the Country.

The activity will be held on Friday 30th June outside the Central Police Station in Kingstown from 9 am to 3pm.









