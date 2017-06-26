Death at Twenty Hill

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Brian Myers, a 38-year old Chauffeur of Twenty Hill which is reported to have occurred at Twenty Hill between the hours of 7:00 and 7:25 this morning.

Reports are that the deceased was shot and killed on the spot while attempting to go to his vehicle. A post mortem examination is expected to be performed on the body to ascertain the cause of death.

The death of Myers brings the total number of homicides for the year to fourteen. Myers was an employee of the Housing and Land Development Corporation.









